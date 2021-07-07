Utility companies on stand by as more severe weather expected this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Utility companies are getting ready for possible storm damage as more severe weather is expected in our area.

An Eversource representative told 22News they’re prepared locally in case of any event. Thunderstorms continue to roll through western Massachusetts, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, leading to flooding and damage across the region.

On top of those storms, we are expected to be impacted slightly by Tropical Storm Elsa. Eversource crews are ready to respond to any calls.

“We have crews coming in from Canada, we have tree crews that are also going to be coming in, and what we do is when we have these crews and then we position them,” said Priscilla Ress, spokeswoman for Eversource.

Elsa isn’t expected to bring strong winds, but it will bring rain, leaving the potential for minor flooding. Remember, flooding even if it’s minor, can be dangerous. You never know how deep the water is or if a downed line is submerged. So, it’s always best to keep your distance.

If you come across flooding or other damage, experts say call 911 right away and then your utility company.