Utility crews preparing for potential power outages from tropical storm

(WWLP) – With all the rain and gusty winds expected, there is a risk of power outages in western Massachusetts as the storm makes its way.

22News spoke with Eversource Wednesday evening, the power company said it’s already preparing in case of widespread outages. Crews are experienced in severe weather, so they said they are ready if needed.

“They are in it for the long run they will stay on the job until everybody has power back if indeed there are outages,” said Priscilla Ress, spokesperson for Eversource. “Back-to-back storms we make sure we have plenty of supplies.”

If you do experience a power outage, Eversource is directing customers to their app. Remember, preparation is key. Keep extra batteries and charge your electronic devices before the storms hit.