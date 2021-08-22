Utility providers prep for Henri

(WWLP) – Across the state, energy providers say they’re ready for Henri as it approaches the region.

Eversource says they are ready for this storm. The energy company will have more than 1,100 crews in Massachusetts to restore power to customers as Henri rolls through Western Massachusetts. Eversource has announced that they will have a staging area for their crews at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

Eversource also has opened their Emergency Operations Center in Springfield. The Governor saying its best to stay home during the brunt of this storm. Eversource also reminding the public to stay clear of any downed wires and to report them immediately to 911. Eversource customers should also report outages either online on the utility’s website or by calling their help line at (877) 659-6326.

The city of Springfield is set to provide a situational update on Henri later this morning at the Sullivan Safety Complex at 10:30 a.m.