CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The UV Index is expected to reach high levels which can damage skin and cause sunburn on Monday.

This time of year, the risk of sunburn increases as the UV index increases as well. The UV index is measured by the amount of ultraviolet radiation that is emitted by the sun.

The UV index is measured on a scale from 1 to 11 and sometimes can go higher. The higher the UV index is, the more radiation is emitted, and the risk of getting sunburned increases. Typically a UV index of 7 or higher is when you are most at risk from the sun.

Today’s UV Index: 8 High

Skies will be partly sunny Monday and there will be the chance for widely scattered afternoon showers or even an isolated thunderstorm. You may notice a haze in the sky as well with some of the Canadian wildfire smoke. There is no significant threat to our air quality. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Monday evening, otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be another partly sunny day with the chance for scattered afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking a big warm-up for the end of the week.

