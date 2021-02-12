Valentine’s Day: Expect light snow in the morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night and it will be another cold night with lows in the single digits. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Some light snow will move in Saturday night with lows in the 20s. For Valentine’s Day on Sunday expect light snow in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be around 30.

The 22News Storm Team will have the latest on the snow for Saturday night and Sunday morning as well as our chances for more wintry weather next week on 22News starting at 5 p.m.