Coronavirus Update 3PM: Coronavirus cases top more than 700K globally, President Trump extends social distancing guidelines & more on that stimulus check coming your way
Vegetable seeds you can start indoors now and when seedlings can be planted outside

Some vegetable seeds can be started indoors now.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Many people are looking for extra hobbies and activities during Massachusetts’ stay-at-home advisory. For people who have been itching to try gardening, now is a good time to start.

However, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac Planting Calendar, most vegetables that are able to be started now still have to be started inside because the ground is too cold and nighttime temperatures still drop.

Many websites sell seeds and seed starting kits online, so you don’t need to leave your house to go get some.

Here’s what’s available to plant inside now, and how long you’ll have to wait until you can bring the seedlings outside:

  • Cauliflower and swiss chard seeds can be started inside now, but for the seedlings to be planted outside, you have to wait until mid to late April.
  • Broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage and kale seeds can be started indoors, but for outside planting of seedlings, that won’t be until the end of April to early May.
  • Lettuce seeds can also be started inside now, while outdoor seedling planting can happen anytime from the end of April to the end of May. 
  • Celery takes a little bit longer for outdoor seedling planting, with the Old Farmer’s Almanac not suggesting it until mid to late May.
  • Eggplant, bell pepper and tomato seeds are also able to be started inside now, but outdoor seedling planting is much later, not until the end of May until early June.

So many vegetables have some wait time until seedlings can be moved outdoors, but if you’re looking for an activity right now, while you stay indoors and practice social distancing, this is a good start.

