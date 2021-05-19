Very high UV index for Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’ll be a bright day, overall, and that will allow high temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday in western Massachusetts, the UV index level is 8 which is considered very high and can lead to sunburn in 20 minutes.

If you don’t take the proper precautions on a day outside on a very high UV index day, that can lead to sunburn, and long-term problems like skin cancer. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and reapply often. Also wear sunglasses if you’re at the beach as bright white sand can reflect UV rays.

UV Index

Below 2 is considered safe

Moderate is 3 to 5

High is 6 to 7

Very high is 8 to 10

Over 11 is extreme

It’ll be a bright day, overall, and that will allow high temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight we’ll be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow will be another nice day. There will be more of a sun/cloud mix with highs still warm in the low to mid 80s. We can’t rule out a spot shower.