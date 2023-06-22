CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now officially summer and so far the humidity hasn’t been all that bad.
The dew point is the temperature to which air must be cooled to become saturated with water vapor. The more water vapor in the air, the higher the dew point and humidity will be which is why the air can feel so sticky and heavy during the summertime.
Usually, a comfortable dew point is 55 degrees or less. When the dew points are over 65 degrees, it is very humid and that is when it starts to feel very tropical outside.
Current Dew Points
A look at the humidity forecast, dew points are on the rise. They will be up into the 60s as we head into the weekend and next week. It’s going to feel pretty sticky as we head through the first full week of summer.
7 Day Forecast
Latest News
- Very humid weather on the way this weekend
- ‘Who does that?’ Puppy survives being stabbed in head with butter knife
- Small size, big benefits: These are the best small cities of 2023, study says
- Victim identified in deadly shooting on State Street in Springfield
- American Airlines crew sickened by airplane fumes at airport, taken to hospital
Adam Strzempko is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 1996. Follow Adam on Twitter @22NewsStormTeam and view his bio to see more of his work.