CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now officially summer and so far the humidity hasn’t been all that bad.

The dew point is the temperature to which air must be cooled to become saturated with water vapor. The more water vapor in the air, the higher the dew point and humidity will be which is why the air can feel so sticky and heavy during the summertime.

Usually, a comfortable dew point is 55 degrees or less. When the dew points are over 65 degrees, it is very humid and that is when it starts to feel very tropical outside.

Current Dew Points

A look at the humidity forecast, dew points are on the rise. They will be up into the 60s as we head into the weekend and next week. It’s going to feel pretty sticky as we head through the first full week of summer.

7 Day Forecast

