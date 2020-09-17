PLASH ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In a video shared to WKRG News 5, an alligator can be spotted in the flood waters outside a home on Plash Island in Gulf Shores.
In the video from Tina Bennett, a 10- to 12- foot alligator swims through the waters surging outside a residence after Hurricane Sally’s landfall.
WKRG Meteorologist Thomas Geboy urges residents shelter in place until flood waters recede due to the displaced wildlife and the downed power lines.
LATEST STORIES
- 22News I-Team: Massachusetts voters will decide on Right to Repair
- Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires continue to burn; Hurricane Sally leaves behind massive damage in Alabama/Florida
- US Open begins Thursday on 22News
- Patagonia prints ‘vote the a**holes out’ on clothing tags
- VIDEO: Alligator spotted home in Alabama