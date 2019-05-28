VIDEO: Brookville High School heavily damaged in storms

Weather News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Brookville High School took a big hit in Monday night’s storms.

A 2 NEWS viewer sent drone video that shows the roof was ripped from the building and several doors were blown out.

Homes around the school also received massive damage.

