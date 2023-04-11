(WWLP) – A 22News viewer captured a dust devil on camera that developed Tuesday afternoon.

Maria M Cordova sent the video of the dust devil in Massachusetts as a high brush fire risk is in effect through 7 p.m. with gusts of up to 30 mph. The video was taken in a neighborhood off Page Blvd in Springfield.

The National Weather Service defines a dust devil as “an ensemble of particles of dust or sand, sometimes accompanied by small litter, raised from the ground in the form of a whirling column of varying height with a small diameter and an approximately vertical axis.” They are also known as “dust whirls” or “sand whirls.”

Dust devils usually develop during fair weather. They are also typically much smaller than tornados and generally do not result in significant damage or injuries, though there have been some exceptions.