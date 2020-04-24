VIDEO: Funnel cloud in Fort Walton Beach caught on camera

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A possible tornado was caught on camera moving through Fort Walton Beach.

Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth and Meteorologist Thomas Geboy also caught the funnel cloud on the FWB camera before a warning was issued.

You can find photos of storm damage here: https://www.wkrg.com/…/weather-alert-severe-thunderstorm-w…/

