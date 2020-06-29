VIDEO: Hail in parts of western Massachusetts Sunday

(WWLP) – Our area had a very active weather day Sunday in western Massachusetts. Not only did we have thunderstorms, but we had severe thunderstorms that produced hail

Hail that was 1.5 inches in diameter was reported in Northampton and Easthampton.

Storm Damage/Hail Reports

12:30 p.m. – House struck by lightning on Patricia Ave. in Dalton

3:48 p.m. – Hail in Northampton 1.25″

3:56 p.m. – Hail in Easthampton 1.50″

3:58 p.m. – Hail in Easthampton 1.75″

4:01 p.m. Thunderstorm Wind Damage in Easthampton, tree down on Route 202 at Northampton line

How Hail Forms

First, you need a strong thunderstorm. Thunderstorms have something called updrafts, which is an upward current of air. That upward current of air brings rain droplets high in the atmosphere, high in the thunderstorm where they freeze.

The rain droplets that freeze into hailstones grow larger as other rain droplets freeze onto its surface. Eventually, the hailstone will outweigh gravity, and that’s when it will fall to the ground as a solid ball of ice. It’s common here in western Massachusetts.

Hail in Wales

