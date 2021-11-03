VIDEO: Snow in Goshen

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The temperatures are getting colder as we begin November. In some parts of the state, snow has already been seen falling!

22News received Report-it video of snow in Goshen Wednesday from Steve Calderone. It wasn’t enough to leave a coating, but was a reminder to residents that winter is coming.

Our average high temperature for this time of year is right around 57 degrees and our average low temperatures are usually in the mid 30s.