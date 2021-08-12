VIDEO: Sunrise over Feeding Hills

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News captured the sunrise over Feeding Hills Thursday morning.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for excessive heat and humidity, and also the chance for isolated showers and storms mainly in the evening.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for central/eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 8 p.m. today for heat indices up to 105 degrees.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Berkshire County, and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 8 p.m. today for heat indices up to 100 degrees.