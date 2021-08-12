VIDEO: Sunrise over Feeding Hills

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News captured the sunrise over Feeding Hills Thursday morning.
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for excessive heat and humidity, and also the chance for isolated showers and storms mainly in the evening.
Weather Alerts
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for central/eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 8 p.m. today for heat indices up to 105 degrees.
A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Berkshire County, and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 8 p.m. today for heat indices up to 100 degrees.