SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of South Hadley has announced that cooling centers are open at the public library and the senior center due to the heat advisory.

South Hadley Public Library Hours:

Monday – Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday – Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

South Hadley Senior Center Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesdays until 7 p.m.

Buttery Brook Park and the Beachgrounds Park splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.