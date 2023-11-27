PRINCETON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re itching to get back on the slopes, you won’t have to wait much longer. Wachusett Mountain has officially opened for the winter season.

Wachusett officially opened on Friday. While the mountain hasn’t received any significant snowfall so far this year, the ski resort has been creating its own snow and has a few trails currently open.

The ski resort on Monday had five trails available for skiing but the amount of trails available may vary day-by-day. You can see what trails are open each day on their website. As they continue to produce more snow, Wachusett warns that some trails may be narrow and urge skiers to use caution.

During the early season, Wachusett Mountain is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

The Thanksgiving weekend is a popular time for many ski resorts to temporarily open as well. Jiminy Peak in Hancock opened on Friday but no trails were open on Monday.

Berkshire East in Charlemont, Ski Butternut in Great Barrington, Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield, and Otis Ridge in Otis are not officially opened yet.