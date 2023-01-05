CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – January got off to a warm start and we’re still experiencing above-average temperatures.

The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee for this time of year is 35 degrees and the average low temperature is 18 degrees.

The temperature outlook over the next 6 to 10 days shows warmer than average temperatures across the country, very warm over the middle of the country and warm here in the Northeast.

The 6 to 10-day precipitation outlook is calling for wetter-than-average conditions over the center of the country, very wet along the Pacific coast and wetter-than-normal conditions are expected along the eastern seaboard.