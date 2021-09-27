Warm days versus cold nights

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cool mornings have made many people grabbing for their jackets or sweatshirts, the cool start to our days has a direct relationship to the weather conditions the previous night.

During the day, the radiation from the sun warms and heats the surface of the earth. At night, when the sun isn’t shining, the heat escapes back towards space. The clouds act as a blanket and can re-emit some of that heat back to the surface.

On clear nights there are no clouds to help re-emit some of the heat. This allows the surface of the earth to lose heat at a faster rate. This is called “Radiational Cooling” and this, along with a cooler air-mass has been giving us cool mornings. Radiational Cooling is more noticeable in the late winter and early spring months when the sun’s rays are a strong heat source.