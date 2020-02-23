Warm Sunday brought out western Massachusetts golfers

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The calendar may say we have a little less than a month until springtime, but the weather said otherwise this weekend in western Massachusetts.

Not only was the sun shining bright, but temperatures jumped way above what they typically are for this time of year. We hit the mid 40s on Saturday, and the 50s on Sunday. And that brought many people outside to enjoy it while it lasted. One popular activity was golfing.

22News went to the East Mountain Country Club in Westfield to see just how the mild weekend weather affected golfer turnout. The club was bustling, especially for a February weekend. One of the co-owners told 22News they already had close to a hundred people out golfing, and that was just by 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“Oh yeah… yeah, it’s been nice. I like these non winters, I call them. Yeah it’s almost 50 degrees. We got tee times from 7:15 this morning all the way until 3:30 so… that’s a good thing in February,” Ted Perez Jr., the co-owner and a golf professional at the club, told 22News.

The club has even had golfers come on colder days.

“Under 40 [degrees], I’ll get a few players. Like Thursday and Friday I had maybe 8 or 10 players each day, because it was, you know, 32,” Perez, Jr. explained.

Typically, average highs for this time of year are in the upper 30s.