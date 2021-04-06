Warm temperatures above average in western Massachusetts

It's going to be warm outside Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are going to be much above average over the next few days in western Massachusetts.

It will be in the 60s. The jet stream is in a southwesterly flow. So that’s bringing in air from the southwest, and it’s warmer down there.

You can also think of the jet stream as something that separates the cold air toward the north from the warmer air in the south. The jet stream is farther north so it’s bringing us that warmer weather.

On top of that, we also have high pressure, which means more sun, and more sun means more warming. So compare these temperatures in the 60s with averages and records. Tuesday’s average is 56 degrees, and we’re way above that.

Record of 79 degrees set in 1947 April 6

Wednesday’s average high temperature is 57 degrees and the record is way warmer, 91 degrees set more recently in 2010. Western Massachusetts is above average, but not even close to records for this time of year which is not extremely unusual.