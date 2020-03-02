Breaking News
Jack Welch, the GE chief who became a superstar, has died

Warm temperatures ahead this week in western Massachusetts

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts had a cool weekend with highs only in the 30s, but we are tracking big changes for this week.

7 Day Forecast

It’s typically a combination of three atmospheric setups — mainly involving wind. First, over the next few days, we’ve got a surface wind blowing in from the south. And we know it’s warmer to the south, so that’s dragging in that warmer air.

But what’s happening higher in the sky matters too — the jet stream, which shows the direction of upper-level winds, is also blowing in air from the southern states — so warm air is tracking in from all levels.

Then, on top of the wind, we have an incoming warm front, which is what’s bringing us some scattered rain chances Monday evening. That’s because warm fronts cause lift or rising air, and once air rises it becomes unstable, and therefore more conducive to forming rain.

Of course, this warmer weather means we’ll be too cold for any snow. These temperatures aren’t just a little above normal, they’re over 10 degrees warmer than the average highs for this time of year in the low 40s.

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets