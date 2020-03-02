Warm temperatures ahead this week in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts had a cool weekend with highs only in the 30s, but we are tracking big changes for this week.

It’s typically a combination of three atmospheric setups — mainly involving wind. First, over the next few days, we’ve got a surface wind blowing in from the south. And we know it’s warmer to the south, so that’s dragging in that warmer air.

But what’s happening higher in the sky matters too — the jet stream, which shows the direction of upper-level winds, is also blowing in air from the southern states — so warm air is tracking in from all levels.

Then, on top of the wind, we have an incoming warm front, which is what’s bringing us some scattered rain chances Monday evening. That’s because warm fronts cause lift or rising air, and once air rises it becomes unstable, and therefore more conducive to forming rain.

Of course, this warmer weather means we’ll be too cold for any snow. These temperatures aren’t just a little above normal, they’re over 10 degrees warmer than the average highs for this time of year in the low 40s.

