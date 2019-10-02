Warm to quickly cooling temperatures today

(WWLP) – Dramatic temperature changes are expected today as we go from warm to cool in a matter of hours.

Early morning temperatures are already warm in the upper 60s and low 70s. Remember that typical HIGH temperatures this time of year are near 67º.

Temperatures will warm quickly this morning, peaking in the low to mid 70s in Franklin and parts of Hampshire Counties and reaching the upper 70s to almost 80º in Hampden County. Generally the farther south you are, the warmer you’ll be. The farther north you live, the cooler you’ll be and the earlier temperatures will start to drop.

Here is an ESTIMATE of temperature changes today:

Don’t forget about the rain today, it will get increasingly wet with widespread showers developing midday and especially this afternoon.