CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There were some pretty chilly temperatures this week but 22News a warm-up is on the way for the weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 62 degrees and the average low temperature is 41 degrees. There have been temperatures quite a bit below average with low temperatures the last few days in the 20s and 30s.

There is though a change on the way as we head into the weekend. The cool air coming down out of Canada right now with the warm air off to the west, but as we head into the weekend the jet stream will be moving to the north and that’s going to allow the warm air to move east and over western Massachusetts.

The 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows the cool air will be off to the west with warm air over the central and eastern parts of the country. The very warm air will be over the Northeast with temperatures in the 60s maybe even reaching the 70s.