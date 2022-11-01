CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is officially November 1st but the weather does not feel like it! The 22News Storm Team explains why it’s so warm.

As we head into November, our typical average high temperature for the month is 51 degrees. For this week, 60s and 70s are in the forecast.

The key factor to the warmth is a lift in the jet stream which is called a ridge. This is associated with high pressure and will give us warm and dry weather for much of the week. As the jet stream lifts this allows warm air in the South to move north allowing for us here in the Northeast to have these temperatures above average.

At Chicopee’s River Mills Senior Center, veteran New Englanders reflected on what a milder than usual early days of November can mean for their home heating budget.

“We’re not using as much energy to have the heat going. Keep it this way,” said Elaine Jurkowski of Chicopee. “I don’t think we have as cold weather in October, as we’ve had in the past.”

Local residents were seen enjoying the extended mild weather Tuesday at Szot Park in Chicopee but they all know what’s coming… the colder temperatures.

In the western half of the country is a trough, which is a dip in the jet stream allowing cold air to sink from the north into the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest. Eventually this dip in the jet stream will move East, giving us cold temperatures but for now, enjoy the nice warm weather while we have it!