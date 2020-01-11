Warm weather weekend is a contender for temperature records

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The calendar says winter, but mother nature says spring. Temperatures reached way above normal Saturday in western Massachusetts.

The high-temperature forecast near 60 degrees Saturday, is nearly double the average high temperature for this time of year and is very close to the record high.

The record was 58 degrees. Sunday’s record is 60 degrees.

Locals were shocked by the warmth, but it was welcome. Community Field in Holyoke was filled with locals at the playground. Of course, we couldn’t let our furry friends miss out on the fun. The dog park was full of wagging tails.

Others did some more practical activities with the lack of cold.

“Yeah actually going to take the car to the car wash. Wash that and clean out the inside. Enjoy being outside while you can in the middle of January with just a sweater on,” Michael Salvini from West Springfield told 22News.

While this is a short-term weather warm-up we’re experiencing, we have been seeing more above-average days in the past few decades and are expected to see warmer winters in the future.

According to Climate Central, Springfield’s winters have already warmed 3.9 degrees since 1970. For now, the subtle increase can actually fuel more snow, as warmer air means it can hold more moisture.

However, as temperatures continue to warm in the future, eventually this will lead to more rain than snow in the winter, heavily impacting winter recreation.

