Warmer autumn in Springfield mean more ticks, mosquitoes, allergies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you struggle with the transition from summer to fall, here’s some good news for you. Although, it comes with many negative consequences.

Springfield’s autumn season over the decades has been warming. Small shifts in averages mean big changes in the weather extremes we experience. So a 2-degree average warming since 1970 is a pretty big deal.

In fact, 95% of the U.S. cities studied in the Climate Central research saw an increase in their average fall temperature. Sounds great for some, but not those of us who are worried about mosquito-borne disease and disease-carrying ticks.

A longer warm season means ticks and mosquitoes will be active for longer. It also means a longer season for pollen, which affects a lot of people, especially in the Pioneer Valley. Ragweed is one plant that will continue to produce pollen later into the fall months according to Climate Central.

This fall is also expected to finish off warmer than normal.