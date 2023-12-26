CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a very mild start to winter and the end of the year is fast approaching. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with the outlook for the start of 2024.

Our average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 37 degrees and our average low temperature is 21 degrees. We’ve seen temperatures well above average through a good portion of this month.

For the temperature outlook of January, it’s calling for warmer than average temperatures over the northern tier of the country and here in the Northeast.

As far as precipitation goes, it’s calling for above average precipitation over the southwest and the southeast and drier than average over the Ohio Valley but precipitation is expected to be about average for us here in New England.