Warmer temperatures mean hot pavement for your pet’s paws

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With warmer temperatures and sunny skies, the pavement has been heating up.

Even though we aren’t in the warmest time of the year, the sun is still strong enough to warm sidewalks up. Hot sidewalks can be really dangerous for not only humans but animals too. When temperatures outside are 75 degrees, the pavement can heat up to 125 degrees. It only takes a few short minutes at that temperature for your pet’s paws to get burned.

Greg Sabin of Disabled Pet Refuge told 22News, “With dogs and cats they have padded feet that can become burnt, even a reptile with unpadded feet. The little bottom of their feet becomes burnt, the same as a human being at the beach. When you cross onto the pavement to go to your car a lot of people find that it’s so hot that they’ll burn their feet.”

Walking your pet in the early hours of the day will ensure that the pavement temperatures have not had enough time to heat up. You can also water down the pavement before walking on it to cool the temperature down.

One last thing you can do is walk in shaded areas or on the grass to keep your pet’s paws safe.