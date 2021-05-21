Warmer weather expected to bring more bugs this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While Memorial Day weekend typically marks the unofficial start of summer, many are already swinging into the summer season.

At Forest Park, people told 22News that summer is officially here. But now that the warm weather is here, so are bugs, and experts say there are going to be more than usual.

“It’s been a while we’ve all been cooped up in COVID so it’s nice to have everybody together again,” said Gabriel Luces of Springfield.

The sun is out, masks are coming off and people are spending every minute they can outdoors, the summer season is here in western Massachusetts.

But, these 80-degree temperatures in May are unseasonably warm, which is causing an increase in the mosquito and tick population this year.

“Kind of a mild winter it was kind of cold and then it got very hot very quickly,” said Nathasha Wright, an entomologist at Braman Termite and Pest Solutions. “So, I do believe we are going to have a lot of those biting arthropods so just protect yourself when you’re going out there.”

But some people aren’t too bothered by insects flying around, saying with increased warmth also comes an increase in bugs.

“They can be pesty on any given day and any given hour but that’s all part of it right that’s nature,” said Henry Thomas of Springfield.

Both mosquitos and ticks can carry potentially deadly diseases.

Experts recommend always wearing bug spray and long clothing if you’ll be in or near the woods. This will help guard against potential bites and infection.

Don’t forget to check yourself and your pets for ticks after being outdoors.