NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) The warmer weather has western Massachusetts residents out and about. But some are enjoying the weather with thoughts of climate change in the back of their minds.

22News spoke with one Northampton woman who couldn’t help feeling a twang of guilt about enjoying the warmer weather.

“On a personal level it feels really nice. It is so warm and wonderful, but I can’t help realizing that this is due to climate crisis and that fills me with a lot of sadness,” Rosie, a Northampton resident.

According to NASA, global warming increases the likelihood of severe and irreversible damage from longer periods of drought, increase in wild fires, and longer and more intense tropical storms.