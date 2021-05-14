Warmer weather means more bear sightings

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Recently, bear sightings across western Massachusetts are becoming more and more common. If you’ve seen a bear in your backyard you’re not alone.

Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears. Since March, bears have been coming out of hibernation and they’re looking for food.

Bears have been spotted all across western Massachusetts lately and viewers have been sending 22News pictures and videos of them. There are some things you can do to help prevent them from wandering into your yard.

Jonah Keane, Mass Aubudon Director, told 22News, “Putting you bird feeders inside is a good move, putting you pet food inside covering up trash to not attract them to your yard is the best way to go.”

If a bear does come into your yard you should not approach it, and if it gets too close to your home you can make loud noises and that should scare it away.

For more information on black bears here in Massachusetts, you can go to the Mass.gov website.