CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a cool start to May. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with a look at a warmer temperature outlook for the next couple of weeks.

Our average high temperatures for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 68 degrees and our average low temperature is 44 degrees. Since May began, we’ve been dealing with below average temperatures, only in the 50s to right around 60 degrees but that is going to be changing.

The temperature outlook for the next 8 to 14 days and is calling for above average temperatures over a good portion of the country, including us here in the Northeast with temperatures in the 70s as we head into next week.