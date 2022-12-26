CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a cold Christmas weekend but some milder air is headed our way. The 22News Storm Team says a warm up is on the way as we head into the New Year.

Our average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee for this time of year is 37 degrees and our average low temperature is 21 degrees.

Over the southwest it will be cool but over the center of the country, and especially here in the Northeast, it is calling for very warm temperatures. In fact, we could see temperatures in the lower 50 as we head into 2023.

7 Day Forecast

The six to ten day precipitation outlook is calling for wetter than normal conditions and that includes us here in the Northeast.