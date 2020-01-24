Warmer winters seem to be a climate change trend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last few days, western Massachusetts has been experiencing a cold snap.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with what new research shows about the duration of cold snaps. Recently it has been pretty cold but that is about to change again.

According to Climate Central, cold snaps have been getting shorter across the United States. Their research shows that 96 percent of the reporting stations they analyzed experienced shorter cold streaks with the average trend showing a reduction of almost five days.

Las Vegas showed the greatest loss with around 18 fewer days followed by Topeka Kansas with 13 fewer days. The study showed that in the Springfield area, we had a loss of five days.

The lack of colder days during the winter could result in limiting pest populations and expanding the mosquito season.

It could also interrupt plant dormancy which could impact fruit and vegetable crops in the spring and summer months.