1  of  2
Breaking News
Police called to liquor store on State Street in Springfield Husband sentenced to life in prison for killing transgender wife in North Adams
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Warmer winters seem to be a climate change trend

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last few days, western Massachusetts has been experiencing a cold snap.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with what new research shows about the duration of cold snaps. Recently it has been pretty cold but that is about to change again.

According to Climate Central, cold snaps have been getting shorter across the United States. Their research shows that 96 percent of the reporting stations they analyzed experienced shorter cold streaks with the average trend showing a reduction of almost five days.

Las Vegas showed the greatest loss with around 18 fewer days followed by Topeka Kansas with 13 fewer days. The study showed that in the Springfield area, we had a loss of five days.

The lack of colder days during the winter could result in limiting pest populations and expanding the mosquito season.

It could also interrupt plant dormancy which could impact fruit and vegetable crops in the spring and summer months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Weather Tweets