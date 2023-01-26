HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A pop-up warming shelter will be available Thursday night in Holyoke due to incoming cold weather.

The Holyoke Fire Department says Providence Ministries located at 51 Hamilton Street will be open at 5:00 p.m. Thursday. The shelter will offer beds, meals, showers and dry clothes.

Entry into the shelter will only be available from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. No one will be allowed in after 9:00 p.m.

The 22News Storm Team says temperatures will go from the 40s in the afternoon to the low 20s Thursday night.