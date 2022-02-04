Warming shelter opens on Hamilton Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warming shelter will be open to the public on Hamilton Street in Holyoke Saturday into Sunday morning due to the frigid temperatures.

The pop-up warming shelter is open after an agreement between the City of Holyoke and the Providence Ministries. The shelter is located on 51 Hamilton Street in Holyoke and will be open for any residents in-need from 5 p.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing is required. Masks are available to those in need. Residents will only have access to the designated shelter space. Alcohol or drug use in the shelter is prohibited.

The shelter provides a warm space, bedding, and, food to those in need with staff trained in both addiction and homeless services.

“I’m proud that our Holyoke team and community partners were able to build upon the success of the pilot program that started last month at the Masonic Lodge. Through that effort we learned a lot about our unhoused neighbors and were able to keep them safe from dangerously low temperatures. Some of those who came to the shelter were also able to take advantage of services that will put them on the road to safe and secure housing in the future,” said Mayor Garcia. “As we continue to explore long-term options, I am grateful that Providence Ministries is able to partner with us for this weekend’s shelter.”

“Since being founded over 40 years ago, the mission of Providence Ministries has been to assist those most in need in the community by providing life’s basic needs of food, clothing, and shelter. When Mayor Garcia reached out to explore the possibility of us hosting a pop-up, we were happy to assist,” said Jennie Adamczyk, Executive Director of Providence Ministries. “All of us here are ready to welcome our neighbors with open arms and a warm meal.”