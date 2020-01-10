Warming temperatures means more risk on local ice

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures this weekend are expected to be well above normal, which could mean the ice on local ponds and lakes will be unsafe to venture out on.

While no ice is ever 100% safe- going out on a frozen lake or pond always has its risks – there are ways to safely take part in different activities on the ice:

It is extremely important that the ice is at least 4″ thick if you want to use it for activities such as ice fishing or skating.

You should look for any obvious warning signs, such as cracks, flowing water near the eges of the ice, or frozen ridges. These are abnormal conditions that indicate the ice is not safe.

Clear ice that has a bluish tint is generally the strongest.

White, milky, or opaque ice has been water-covered and refrozen. It is therefore weaker, because it is more porous from air pockets.

Light gray to dark black ice is melting. Also keep in mind that melting ice can have a slushy texture, which tends to be deceptive, because it can appear thick, but be much thinner below.

Since temperatures are expected to be near the 60’s in parts of western Massachusetts this weekend, you may want to leave those ice skates and fishing poles at home.