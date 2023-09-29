HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials are advising the public to avoid a portion of the Connecticut River for 48 hours after sewage was released due to the rainfall Friday.

Since approximately 8 a.m. an estimated 6,551,587 gallons have been released into the river. The discharge of rainwater, untreated sewage, or partially treated sewage has been discharged into the Connecticut River from eight out of the total of ten combined sewer overflow locations in Holyoke.

The public is advised to avoid the water in communities bordering the Connecticut River, South Hadley, and Chicopee. This includes swimming, fishing, and boating, for 48 hours after the discharge has stopped due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

The showers and storms will continue Friday into Saturday morning.