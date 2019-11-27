WATCH LIVE: 22News Storm Team preparing you for winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The first day of winter is less than a month away. Are you prepared to face the icy elements?
The 22News Storm Team is helping you to get a head start on planning with a half-hour weather special program. We’re going to provide winter preparation advice and give you a better understanding of the science behind the storms this season.
From blizzards to ice storms to extreme cold, we’ll discuss how the weather is forecast and strategies for keeping your family and property safe.
WEATHER SPECIAL: 22News Storm Team Preparing for Winter will air on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. online at wwlp.com or streaming on your mobile device.
