Gov. Edwards: Louisiana escaped worst possible damage, but threat continues in wake of Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana escaped the worst of the damage feared from Hurricane Laura after it made landfall early Thursday morning as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, but Gov. John Bel Edwards says four lives so far have been lost and more fatalities are possible.

“It is clear that we did not sustain and suffer the absolute catastrophic damage that we thought was likely based on the forecast we had last night, but we have sustained a tremendous amount of damage,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said of Hurricane Laura as it was downgraded to a Tropical Storm early Thursday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after making landfall.

“We have thousands and thousands of fellow citizens whose lives are upside down because their businesses and/or their homes have been damaged. And we have lots of challenges to say the least with a variety of things, whether it’s electrical power, water service, you name it, and so we have a lot of work to do. But we are in better shape today than might have been the case. And so we have a lot to be thankful for, as well.”

Laura made landfall just after 1 a.m. Thursday, slamming into in Cameron and on to Lake Charles with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.

“This was the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in Louisiana,” Edwards noted, “and it is still a powerful storm that is in the state of Louisiana that is continuing to cause damage and life threatening conditions, including futher loss of electricity.”

In fact, Hurricane Laura is the strongest storm to hit the U.S. this year and joined the ranks of the top ten storms on record to make landfall with winds over 150 miles per hour.

Communities along the Gulf Coast experienced high water levels in the wake of the powerful storm. Flooding, rainfall and damaging winds spread inland over central and northern Louisiana.

On Thursday afternoon, Edwards confirmed a fourth death resulting from the storm, noting that none were in extreme Southeast Louisiana and that all four were killed by falling trees. The deaths were in Vernon, Jackson, and Acadia parishes. He said more fatalities are expected as search and rescue and recovery operations continue.

More than 700,000 people in Louisiana and Texas were without power Thursday afternoon, according to the website PowerOutage.Us, which tracks utility reports.