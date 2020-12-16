WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Governor provides winter storm update

Watch live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s upcoming snowstorm Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Polito and transportation officials.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the winter storm at around 12:00 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the entire area for Wednesday night and Thursday ending at 1 PM Thursday.