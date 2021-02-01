WATCH LIVE: Northeast Storm Tracker

(NBC) – Watch a live tracker of the major Nor’easter affecting millions across the Northeast with heavy snow.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday for a snowstorm that will bring significant snow to western Massachusetts.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 5 a.m. Tuesday and for Berkshire County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow won’t begin to taper off completely until Tuesday night. Snowfall totals by the end of Tuesday will likely reach 5-8 inches in the valley, and as high as over a foot on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires.