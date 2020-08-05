WATCH LIVE: Springfield provides update on power and water outages

Watch Live at 10:00 a.m. on WWLP.com
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno will provide a news conference following the city’s response efforts for the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias Wednesday.
Mayor Sarno will be joined with Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, DPW Director Chris Cignoli, PBRM Executive Director Patrick Sullivan, City Solicitor Attorney Ed Pikula, Emergency Preparedness Director Robert Hassett, and Representatives from Eversource and Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.
Officials are expected to provide an update on the city’s response to the power and water outages at around 10:00 a.m. from City Hall on Court Street in Springfield.
According to the Eversource outage map, as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday there are 10,889 customers without power out of 65,136 (16.72% affected).
22News Reporter Hector Molina is covering the news conference and will bring you the latest information.
Live Updates
Mayor Sarno:
- Emergency declared for the city
- Mayor Sarno is one of many without power. 34 Eversource crews in Springfield, by afternoon 50 crews expected to work on down trees to restore power.
- Water pressure starting to come back due to water main break
- National Guard to help with clean-up
- Forest Park, Blunt Park and golf courses closed for clean-up
- Verizon macro-towers took hit from storm, cell towers starting to come back on
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission:
- Responded to 36″ main break
- Substantial flooding occurred,
- Valves beginning to open up
- Close to normal water pressure coming back
- Worcester St power outage may delay pressure to Ludlow area
- Discoloration will occur, but flush for 15 minutes.
- Water is safe to drink
PBRM Executive Director Patrick Sullivan:
- Forest crews out on the street since 2 a.m. and are back out at 7 a.m.
- Need everyone’s patience
- Priority is roads reopened, electrical power lines
- Parks and school grounds affected by down trees
- National Guard will work with forest crews to help reopen streets
- Call 311 if you have questions
DPW Director Chris Cignoli:
- About 10,000 without power
- Breckwood Blvd, Boston Road area traffic lights out
- Roosevelt Ave in area of Blunt Park lights out
- 50 traffic lights since last night have been reset
- Call 311 to report any traffic lights not working
- Debris pickup will be schedule on your recycle day, must be bundled up
Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris:
- Food safety: If refrigerator is 40 degrees or lower for 2 or more hours: throw out your food
- Important to have 5 days worth of medication on hand
- Remember your pets: Trauma is also felt in pets
- Talk to your children about weather safety
- Look out for elders and neighbors
Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi:
- 4PM – Midnight, 911 answer approx 350 calls
- 3 calls per minute
- Several houses struck by trees and power lines down
- Crews checking hydrant pressure
Patrick Carnevale – Regional Director – Commonwealth of Massachusetts:
- Responded to Tolland, Health, Hawley
Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood:
- Between 4PM – 3AM: 380 calls responded
- 16 fixed posts currently protecting trees and wires down
- Verizon cell phone issue restored an hour ago
- Crews patrolling areas, flag down an officer if an emergency is needed