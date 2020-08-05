WATCH LIVE: Springfield provides update on power and water outages

Watch Live at 10:00 a.m. on WWLP.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno will provide a news conference following the city’s response efforts for the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias Wednesday.

Mayor Sarno will be joined with Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, DPW Director Chris Cignoli, PBRM Executive Director Patrick Sullivan, City Solicitor Attorney Ed Pikula, Emergency Preparedness Director Robert Hassett, and Representatives from Eversource and Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

Officials are expected to provide an update on the city’s response to the power and water outages at around 10:00 a.m. from City Hall on Court Street in Springfield.

According to the Eversource outage map, as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday there are 10,889 customers without power out of 65,136 (16.72% affected).

22News Reporter Hector Molina is covering the news conference and will bring you the latest information.

Live Updates

Mayor Sarno:

Emergency declared for the city

Mayor Sarno is one of many without power. 34 Eversource crews in Springfield, by afternoon 50 crews expected to work on down trees to restore power.

Water pressure starting to come back due to water main break

National Guard to help with clean-up

Forest Park, Blunt Park and golf courses closed for clean-up

Verizon macro-towers took hit from storm, cell towers starting to come back on

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission:

Responded to 36″ main break

Substantial flooding occurred,

Valves beginning to open up

Close to normal water pressure coming back

Worcester St power outage may delay pressure to Ludlow area

Discoloration will occur, but flush for 15 minutes.

Water is safe to drink

PBRM Executive Director Patrick Sullivan:

Forest crews out on the street since 2 a.m. and are back out at 7 a.m.

Need everyone’s patience

Priority is roads reopened, electrical power lines

Parks and school grounds affected by down trees

National Guard will work with forest crews to help reopen streets

Call 311 if you have questions

DPW Director Chris Cignoli:

About 10,000 without power

Breckwood Blvd, Boston Road area traffic lights out

Roosevelt Ave in area of Blunt Park lights out

50 traffic lights since last night have been reset

Call 311 to report any traffic lights not working

Debris pickup will be schedule on your recycle day, must be bundled up

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris:

Food safety: If refrigerator is 40 degrees or lower for 2 or more hours: throw out your food

Important to have 5 days worth of medication on hand

Remember your pets: Trauma is also felt in pets

Talk to your children about weather safety

Look out for elders and neighbors

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi:

4PM – Midnight, 911 answer approx 350 calls

3 calls per minute

Several houses struck by trees and power lines down

Crews checking hydrant pressure

Patrick Carnevale – Regional Director – Commonwealth of Massachusetts:

Responded to Tolland, Health, Hawley

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood:

Between 4PM – 3AM: 380 calls responded

16 fixed posts currently protecting trees and wires down

Verizon cell phone issue restored an hour ago

Crews patrolling areas, flag down an officer if an emergency is needed

