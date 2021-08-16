(NBC) – Watch a live tracker of Tropical Storm Fred as it makes landfall in Florida and moves through the United States.

(WFLA) The hurricane center expects Fred to make landfall in the eastern Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or early Monday evening before it travels over western Georgia Tuesday.

The storm is forecast to dump 4 to 8 inches of rain to the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 12 inches. Southern and Central Florida could see 1 to 2 inches of additional rain with maximum totals of 5 inches. Southeast Alabama, western and northern Georgia and the western Carolinas could see 4 to 7 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches.

It could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic states with isolated maximum storm totals of 6 inches.

Forecasters warn the heavy rain could lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated river flooding. It could bring 1 to 5 feet of storm surge to parts of the Florida Panhandle.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: