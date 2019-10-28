WATCH LIVE: Wildfires trigger statewide emergency

(NBC News) The governor of California has declared a statewide emergency as wildfires continue to burn across the state.

Flames have scorched tens of thousands of acres and forced 200,000 people to flee their homes.

Hurricane-force winds are fueling the Kincade fire north of San Francisco.

More than 3,000 firefighters are working to get lines around the fire, which has already scorched tens of thousands of acres.

Nearly two and a half million are without power.

Several smaller fires are burning in other areas, diverting resources from crews struggling with the largest blazes.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Psdbej

Latest News:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.