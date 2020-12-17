WATCH LIVE: Winter storm hits western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a SEVERE Weather Alert as a significant winter storm impacts the Thursday morning commute.
Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the entire area through 1 p.m. Thursday.
The heaviest of the snow will continue through 7 a.m. Snow will become less heavy from 7 a.m. through 10 a.m. After that, through 2 p.m. the snow will continue to lighten up and become more scattered. We should be completely dry by 2 to 3 p.m.
Since winds will be gusty as well, there will be blowing snow during the morning commute, so snow will be falling and the wind will be blowing it around reducing visibility. There will be significant amounts of snow on the ground which will all work together to create a very messy and slow morning commute.
Snowfall Map
22News Storm Team Forecast
Send snow measurements & pictures to reportit@wwlp.com.