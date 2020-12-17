WATCH LIVE: Winter storm hits western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a SEVERE Weather Alert as a significant winter storm impacts the Thursday morning commute.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the entire area through 1 p.m. Thursday.

The heaviest of the snow will continue through 7 a.m. Snow will become less heavy from 7 a.m. through 10 a.m. After that, through 2 p.m. the snow will continue to lighten up and become more scattered. We should be completely dry by 2 to 3 p.m.

Since winds will be gusty as well, there will be blowing snow during the morning commute, so snow will be falling and the wind will be blowing it around reducing visibility. There will be significant amounts of snow on the ground which will all work together to create a very messy and slow morning commute.

22News Storm Team Forecast

🚨 MORNING COMMUTE 🚨

-Snow falling ❄️

-Wind blowing it around 🌬️

-Reduced visibility 🚗

-Significant snow on ground ☃️

-Tune into 22News from 4:30-7am for a look at conditions all across western Massachusetts 📺 pic.twitter.com/CUaWhldqsT — Kelly Reardon (@KellyRWeather) December 17, 2020

Send snow measurements & pictures to reportit@wwlp.com.