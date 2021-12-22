Watching Winter Live – December 22nd, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – We tap into Nexstar’s deep meteorological bench of expertise to look at the long-range predictions for winter weather across the nation. Join WGN Chicago’s Tim Joyce and 22News Western Massachusetts’ Brian Lapis as they discuss heavy snow headed for the West and western mountain states, the on-going snow drought in the Midwest (and when that might end), and the below-normal precipitation outlook for the Northeast.
