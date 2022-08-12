SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield on Thursday.

22News viewer, Mike Reid Jr. sent a video of what he thought was a small water spout. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko says this is actually called a “water devil.” Clear air on a sunny day creates a vortex that forms over the water.

A water spout is a spinning column of air, water, and mist. They descend from a cloud and fall onto a lake or an ocean. In this case of the formation of the water devil, Thursday was sunny, very little to no clouds, and the difference in the temperatures over the water created the little vortex.