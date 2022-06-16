EASTHAMPTON, (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton is placing water use restrictions due to a mild drought.

The drought affects the Connecticut River valley region, causing the restrictions effective immediately limiting the use of water between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents may only use water once a week outside the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Irrigation of lawns except by means of handheld hose

Washing of vehicles, other than by commercial car wash or as necessary for operator safety

Washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks

Production of food and watering of livestock is exempt from this restriction

Watering of livestock and the production of food is allowed. When the water restriction is lifted the City will inform the public.